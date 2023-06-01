HP logs 13 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Shimla, Jun 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Thursday reported 13 fresh Covid cases while a 50-year-old woman succumbed to the viral disease in Mandi district, officials said.

The Covid death toll in the state stands at 4,218, they said.

There are 81 active Covid cases in the state. including 23 in Chamba, 12 in Shimla, 11 in Kangra, eight each in Mandi, Kullu, and Bilaspur among other places.

In the last 24 hours, 19 patients were cured of the viral disease, according to the data shared by the state's health and family welfare department.

