Everyone should make efforts for India's unity and integrity: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said everyone should make efforts for India's unity and integrity.

Addressing an event of the RSS in Nagpur, Bhagwat said India did well among all countries during the global economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everyone should make efforts for India's unity and integrity," he maintained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)