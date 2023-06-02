PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- ITV chief to be quizzed by MPs over Schofield safeguarding issues - Saudi Arabia expands lithium processing to supply BMW

- UK government takes legal action over Johnson's COVID messages - Casino chief questioned by police over financial manipulation and insider trading allegations

- Scandal-hit CBI to slash workforce as member exodus hits income Overview The chief executive of ITV has been summoned to appear in front of UK MPs to answer questions about the broadcaster's practices surrounding safeguarding and complaints, after a high-profile host quit over a relationship with a younger colleague.

Saudi Arabia is planning a second lithium processing facility which will use feedstock mined in Austria to produce refined lithium hydroxide for BMW Rishi Sunak's government launched legal action on Thursday to block the release of Boris Johnson's unredacted WhatsApp messages to the official Covid-19 public inquiry. Jean-Charles Naouri, the chief executive of heavily indebted grocery group Casino, has been questioned by French financial investigators in connection with a case examining allegations of financial manipulation and insider trading at the retailer.

The CBI has warned staff of a wave of job cuts as the scandal-hit UK business lobby group prepares to slash its wage bill by one-third after members quit in droves over allegations of serious sexual misconduct. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)