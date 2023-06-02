Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp sales up 7 pc in May at 5,19,474 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 13:47 IST
Hero MotoCorp sales up 7 pc in May at 5,19,474 units
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@HeroMotoCorp)
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said its wholesales increased 7 per cent year-on-year to 5,19,474 units in May.

The company had dispatched 4,86,704 units to dealers in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales stood at 5,08,309 units last month as compared with 4,66,466 units in May 2022.

Exports however declined to 11,165 units from 20,238 units in the year-ago period.

''The momentum is expected to continue in the coming months, driven by an uptick in customer sentiments, forecast of normal monsoon and a host of new launches in the premium segment,'' the company stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

