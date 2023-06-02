WHO expects Marburg viral outbreak in Equatorial Guinea to be declared over next week

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects an outbreak of Marburg virus infections, a deadly Ebola-like disease, to be declared over in Equatorial Guinea next week, if no further cases are detected, the agency's Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

The comment on the outbreak in Equatorial Guinea follows Tanzania declaring the end of its first-ever outbreak of Marburg earlier on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)