Left Menu

Deadly heart attacks more likely to occur on Monday: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 15:50 IST
Deadly heart attacks more likely to occur on Monday: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Serious heart attacks are more likely to happen at the start of the working week than at any other time, according to a study.

The researchers at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland analysed data of 10,528 patients across Ireland admitted to hospital between 2013 and 2018 with the most serious type of heart attack.

This is known as an ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and occurs when a major coronary artery is completely blocked.

The research, presented at the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) conference in Manchester, UK, found a spike in rates of STEMI heart attacks at the start of the working week, with rates highest on a Monday.

There were also higher rates of STEMI than expected on a Sunday, the researchers said.

''This study adds to evidence around the timing of particularly serious heart attacks, but we now need to unpick what it is about certain days of the week that makes them more likely,'' said Professor Nilesh Samani, Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation.

''Doing so could help doctors better understand this deadly condition so we can save more lives in future,'' Samani said.

Scientists have so far been unable to fully explain why this ''Blue Monday'' phenomenon occurs.

Previous studies suggesting that heart attacks are more likely on a Monday have highlighted an association with circadian rhythm – the body's sleep or wake cycle.

There are over 30,000 hospital admissions due to STEMI each year in the UK. It requires emergency assessment and treatment to minimise damage to the heart, and this is normally performed with emergency angioplasty – a procedure to re-open the blocked coronary artery.

''We've found a strong statistical correlation between the start of the working week and the incidence of STEMI. This has been described before but remains a curiosity,'' said Jack Laffan, who led the research at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

''The cause is likely multifactorial, however, based on what we know from previous studies, it is reasonable to presume a circadian element,'' Laffan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023