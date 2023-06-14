New endoscopy unit for more procedures at Timaru Hospital

People in South Canterbury will have access to more procedures with the official opening of the new endoscopy unit at Timaru Hospital Health Minister Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall said today.

“Endoscopies and colonoscopies are both important diagnostic tools, which can treat conditions before they become more serious.

This early intervention is good for patient health and can help to reduce pressure on our health system,” said Ayesha Verrall.

The new Endoscopy Unit has two procedure rooms, a fully equipped sterile room, a dedicated recovery area and three consultation rooms. The unit will have the capacity to treat up to 24 patients per day, more than doubling the current number of 10 daily procedures.

The increased capacity will mean other minor surgical procedures can also be performed at Timaru Hospital, which benefits patients throughout the entire region.

“I’m delighted to see this example of regions working together, using resources effectively to improve outcomes for patients, no matter where they live,” Ayesha Verrall said.

Minister Verrall also toured the recently opened Assessment, Treatment and Rehabilitation unit.

The 17-bed unit has three clinical rooms, a physiotherapy gym, a four-bed bariatric unit, a selection of double and single rooms, and a self-contained flat to assess patients’ readiness to go home.

“This is a wonderful facility which will help patients return to full health and regain confidence before returning home, particularly for those patients from areas where there is limited access to rehab services, like Twizel.”

The $11 million combined cost for the new units is another example of the government’s commitment to making sure New Zealanders get modern fit-for purpose healthcare facilities,” Ayesha Verrall said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)