Senthil Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at 'earliest'
- Country:
- India
Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji has undergone coronary angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the ''earliest'', the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.
The Electricity Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case earlier in the day.
Balaji ''underwent coronary angiogram at 10.40 am'' on June 14, a medical bulletin issued by the Director of the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, said.
''Coronory angiogram revealed triple vessel disease for which CABG (coronary artery bypass graft) - bypass surgery is advised at the earliest,'' it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omandurar Estate
- Tamil Nadu
- CABG
- Balaji
- V Senthil Balaji
ALSO READ
Delhi govt vs Centre ordinance row: Kejriwal to meet Tamil Nadu CM Stalin today
"Attempt to turn Tamil Nadu into 'desert': Palaniswami slams Karnataka's Mekedatu project
DRI, coast guard officers seize 32 kg gold worth Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu
Delhi govt vs Centre ordinance row: "Tamil Nadu CM assured to stand for AAP, people of Delhi," says Kejriwal
Skill-Lync partners with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corp to upskill 10,000 students