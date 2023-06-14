Left Menu

Senthil Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at 'earliest'

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-06-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 12:16 IST
Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji has undergone coronary angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the ''earliest'', the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

The Electricity Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case earlier in the day.

Balaji ''underwent coronary angiogram at 10.40 am'' on June 14, a medical bulletin issued by the Director of the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, said.

''Coronory angiogram revealed triple vessel disease for which CABG (coronary artery bypass graft) - bypass surgery is advised at the earliest,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

