Dr. Mandaviya reviews preparedness measures on Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Kutch

The Union Health Minister visited the Bhuj Air Force Station today to take stock of the preparations made by 'Garuda' Emergency Response Team of the Indian Air Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:23 IST
Dr Mandaviya later visited the K K Patel Super Speciality hospital in Bhuj to assess the emergency preparedness. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
  • India

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the preparedness measures being taken on cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, in Kutch today. Cyclone Biparjoy, categorized as a “very severe cyclonic storm”, is expected to make landfall in the Gujarat coast tomorrow, June 15.

 

The Union Health Minister visited the Bhuj Air Force Station today to take stock of the preparations made by 'Garuda' Emergency Response Team of the Indian Air Force. After undertaking the review, he stated that “our jawans are fully prepared for the safety of life and property from the cyclone”.

Dr Mandaviya later visited the K K Patel Super Speciality hospital in Bhuj to assess the emergency preparedness. He also reviewed the availability of oxygen, ventilators and critical care beds in Kutch district government hospitals, trust-run hospitals and other hospitals in the region.

The Union Health Minister also reviewed the preparations of health facilities that will be made immediately available if needed, post the cyclone.

Dr Mandaviya further interacted with drivers of 108 emergency ambulance service in Kutch and stated that “their enthusiasm and support has been a confidence booster”.

The Union Health Minister assured that “under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, all possible arrangements are being made by the central and state governments to deal with Cyclone Biparjoy”.

(With Inputs from PIB)

