Japan sees 1.9 mln visitors in May, down from cherry blossom rush
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-06-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 12:46 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan saw a slight decline in visitors in May from the prior month, when a rush of tourists came to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms without COVID-19 restrictions, official data showed on Wednesday.
The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure came in just below 1.9 million last month from a post-pandemic high of 1.95 million in April, the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) said.
Arrivals were down 31.5% from the level in May 2019, before the coronavirus outbreak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement