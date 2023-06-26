Left Menu

Jesse Watters to replace Tucker Carlson as host of popular show, Fox News says

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:02 IST
Fox News said on Monday it had named Jesse Watters as the new host of its 8 p.m. ET show, replacing top-rated host Tucker Carlson.

Fox News Media and Carlson agreed to part ways in April, less than a week after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million defamation lawsuit, in which the anchor played a starring role. Laura Ingraham will move to a show earlier in the evening at 7 p.m. and late-night host Greg Gutfeld will move up an hour to 10 p.m., Fox News said.

Meanwhile Sean Hannity will remain at the 9 p.m. show, the media organization said.

