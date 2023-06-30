Left Menu

Arunachal: Doctors perform rare surgery

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 30-06-2023 09:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 09:54 IST
Arunachal: Doctors perform rare surgery
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
In a first for Arunachal Pradesh, a team of doctors and medical staff of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here implanted a 3 Tesla MRI compatible dual chamber automatic implantable cardioverter defibrillator (AICD) for primary prevention of cardiac arrest in a 37-year-old woman. The patient was suffering with cardiac sarcoidosis and severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction.

The team includes cardiologist Dr RD Megeji, Dr Tony Ete, cath lab technician Nilutpal Goswami and OT nursing officer Joram Moni.

The team, which has so far performed over 70 permanent pacemaker installations, expressed gratitude to the patient and her family, the head of anesthesiology of the institute, in-charge of the operation theatre, besides TRIHMS director and the state government for having faith in them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

