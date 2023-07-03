Mumbai reports single new COVID-19 case, zero death; active tally at 29

Mumbai on Monday reported one new COVID-19 case, taking the overall tally to 11,63,961, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,773.

A BMC bulletin said 190 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,89,00,264.

The bulletin said the number of recovered cases increased to 11,44,159 after one more patient recuperated from the respiratory illness, leaving the financial capital with 29 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 98.3 per cent, while the growth rate of cases between June 26 and July 2 was 0.0003 per cent, it said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 doubling rate was 2,29,103, as per the bulletin.

