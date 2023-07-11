Left Menu

France to send long-range missiles to Ukraine - Macron

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 14:59 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Lithuania

France will start supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, which will allow Kyiv's forces to defend themselves, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"I have decided to increase deliveries of weapons and equipment to enable the Ukrainians to have the capacity to strike deeply while keeping our doctrine to allow Ukraine to defend its territory," he said on arrival at a NATO summit in Lithuania.

He declined to give further details on how many or the types of missiles.

