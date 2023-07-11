France to send long-range missiles to Ukraine - Macron
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
France will start supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, which will allow Kyiv's forces to defend themselves, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
"I have decided to increase deliveries of weapons and equipment to enable the Ukrainians to have the capacity to strike deeply while keeping our doctrine to allow Ukraine to defend its territory," he said on arrival at a NATO summit in Lithuania.
He declined to give further details on how many or the types of missiles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Emmanuel Macron
- Ukrainians
- France
- Lithuania
- NATO
- Kyiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Many Indian passengers stranded at Paris airport after Air France cancels connecting flight to Toronto
Germany to roll out measures against heat wave deaths, drawing lessons from France
Cycling-Bernal to make Tour de France return after injury
Germany, France, Italy to cooperate more on raw material supplies
India, France holds strategic space dialogue in Paris