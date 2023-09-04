British insurer AXA Health will not pay for Wegovy weight-loss treatment
British private insurer AXA Health has said it will not pay for treatment with Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy, which launched in the UK on Monday.
AXA Health told Reuters in a statement: "As it stands, AXA Health would not cover the use of Wegovy as this would be prescribed as an outpatient drug for a chronic condition".
It declined to say how many people in the UK it insures, citing commercial sensitivity.
