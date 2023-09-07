Bengal man develops robots for teaching autistic children, working as waiters

Left Menu

A 62-year-old retired hospital employee has built robots at his own expense that can perform tasks which can help autistic children learn, spread awareness on diseases such as dengue and even work as a waiter.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 16:40 IST
A 62-year-old retired hospital employee has built robots at his own expense that can perform tasks which can help autistic children learn, spread awareness on diseases such as dengue and even work as a waiter. Atanu Ghosh, a resident of Howrah city, said he has learnt to design robots from his father Nripendra Nath Ghosh, who worked in Calcutta University's Department of Physiology as a research equipment designer.

He had designed his first remote-controlled robot in 1979, at the age of 18, for which he had earned kudos from the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

In an interview with PTI, Ghosh said he built his next robot 'Krity' during the pandemic period and used it to deliver medicines to COVID patients.

"In 2023, I built another robot named 'Bravo' to aid autistic children in learning words, colours, and shapes under the supervision of doctors. It can also create awareness on diseases such as dengue through its display and also work as a waiter," he said.

Stating that he built the two robots at his own expense, Ghosh said if he received financial assistance from the government or entrepreneurs, he would be able to build more such robots for public benefit.

