Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize two ships smuggling 1.5 mln liters of fuel -Tasnim news agency
Naval forces of Iran's Revolutionary Guards have in recent days seized two Panama-flagged ships smuggling 1.5 million liters of fuel, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.
The two ships had a total of 37 crew members from various countries, Tasnim added.
