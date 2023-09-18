Left Menu

Over 100 ill after eating 'prasad' in Assam

PTI | Northlakhimpur | Updated: 18-09-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 17:29 IST
Over 100 people have fallen ill due to food poisoning after consuming 'prasad' in Lakhimpur district of Assam, officials said on Monday.

According to senior officials, the incident took place at No. 1 Thekeraguri in Dhakuakhana on Saturday night and people started complaining of uneasiness from Sunday afternoon.

''They consumed prasad at a namghar (a place of worship for Vaishnavite followers) after a programme, following which they complained of loose motion, vomiting and stomach ache,'' a health department official said.

A total of 110 people fell ill and they have been treated at the local civil hospital at Dhakuakhana, while one has been referred to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital for advanced care, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

