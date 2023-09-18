Raj: Baby born with 26 fingers and toes in Deeg, family calls her incarnation of goddess

In a rare case, a baby girl was born with a total of 26 fingers and toes in the Deeg district of Rajasthan, doctors at a health centre said on Monday. The newborn has seven fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot. While the doctors said that the extra fingers and toes were due to a rare condition caused by a genetic disorder, the girl's family members believe that she is an incarnation of a goddess they worship. The girl was born at a community health centre in Kaman on Sunday night. The mother Sarju Devi and the baby girl are healthy, Dr B S Soni, doctor at the CHC Kaman said.

"The girl has seven fingers in each hand and six toes in each leg. The condition is called Polydactyly, which is rare but there is no harm or side effect of this condition on the body," Soni said.

The newborn's maternal uncle Deepak said he believed that the girl was a blessing to the family and an incarnation of goddess Dholagarh Devi.

"She has come to our home as a goddess. We all are lucky that 'Lakshmi' has taken birth in our family," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)