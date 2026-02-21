Arrest in Sonitpur: Uncovering Hidden Arms Cache

In a significant operation, police in Assam's Sonitpur district arrested an individual for possessing arms and ammunition.

The arrest took place on Friday night following a tip-off, leading authorities to search a rented property in Tezpur. Officers discovered a factory-made .22 pistol, five rounds of live ammunition, a sword, and a khukri.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the source of these weapons, which have sparked concern in the community.

