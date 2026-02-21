Left Menu

Arrest in Sonitpur: Uncovering Hidden Arms Cache

In Assam's Sonitpur district, police arrested a person after recovering arms and ammunition from their rented accommodation in Tezpur. The operation on Friday night unearthed a factory-made pistol, live rounds, a sword, and a khukri. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant operation, police in Assam's Sonitpur district arrested an individual for possessing arms and ammunition.

The arrest took place on Friday night following a tip-off, leading authorities to search a rented property in Tezpur. Officers discovered a factory-made .22 pistol, five rounds of live ammunition, a sword, and a khukri.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the source of these weapons, which have sparked concern in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

