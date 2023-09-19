Left Menu

Move to new Parliament building beginning of new future: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 12:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:09 IST
Move to new Parliament building beginning of new future: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Members of Parliament to reaffirm the commitment to make India a developed nation by 2047 and described the move to the new Parliament building as a new beginning towards a new future.

He was addressing a gathering of MPs at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building during a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.

''In the new Parliament building, we are going to make new beginnings for a new future,'' Modi said.

''Since 1952, 41 heads of states from across the world have addressed our MPs in the Central Hall and more than 4,000 laws have been passed by Parliament in the last seven decades,'' the prime minister said.

