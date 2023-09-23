More than 44,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai on day 5 of festival
Updated: 23-09-2023
As many as 44,619 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai by late Friday night, the fifth day of the Ganesh festival, a civic official said. They included 306 `Sarvajanik' (public) Ganesh idols and 39,895 idols installed at homes.
No untoward incidents during immersions at seashore as well as lakes in the city were reported.
A total of 19,079 Ganesh idols have been immersed in artificial lakes in the city.
