PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:01 IST
COVID-19: India records 40 fresh cases, active caseload at 456
India witnessed a single-day rise of 40 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload has been recorded at 456, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,031 (5.32 lakh), showed the data updated on Monday.

The country's Covid case tally is at 4,49,98,565 (4.49 crore).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4,44,66,078 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent. According to the website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

