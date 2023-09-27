Left Menu

US SEC chief: Gov't shutdown would reduce agency to 'skeletal' staff

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 20:12 IST
Wall Street's top regulator on Wednesday told lawmakers that a shutdown of the federal government would reduce his agency's staffing to "skeletal" levels.

"We'll be down to a skeletal staff," Chair Gary Gensler said during testimony before the House of Representatives. "The public ... won't have somebody overseeing the market for companies that want to go public."

According to the agency's contingency planning, only about 440 of the agency's 4,600 employees would remain on hand to perform essentially functions.

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

