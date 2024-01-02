Left Menu

Current Covid cases are mild infections, nothing to worry: Delhi health minister

COVID-19 cases being reported recently are mild infections and that there was no reason to worry, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.The situation in Delhi is still under control and there was no huge rise in cases, Bharadwaj said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:09 IST
Current Covid cases are mild infections, nothing to worry: Delhi health minister
  • Country:
  • India

COVID-19 cases being reported recently are mild infections and that there was no reason to worry, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

The situation in Delhi is still under control and there was no huge rise in cases, Bharadwaj said. ''The information received about the disease so far from Delhi and neighbouring states has suggested that the cases are mild. Some people have a mild cough and cold, and some have a mild fever. People are recovering from the disease quickly. As of now, there is nothing to worry about,'' he said. India has recorded 573 fresh cases of COVID-19 and the number of active cases has increased to 4,565. Two new fatalities due to the disease – one each in Karnataka and Haryana – were reported in the last 24 hours. Amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country, the Centre has asked states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil.

A total of 312 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country so far, according to the INSACOG's data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024