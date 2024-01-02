Current Covid cases are mild infections, nothing to worry: Delhi health minister

COVID-19 cases being reported recently are mild infections and that there was no reason to worry, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

The situation in Delhi is still under control and there was no huge rise in cases, Bharadwaj said. ''The information received about the disease so far from Delhi and neighbouring states has suggested that the cases are mild. Some people have a mild cough and cold, and some have a mild fever. People are recovering from the disease quickly. As of now, there is nothing to worry about,'' he said. India has recorded 573 fresh cases of COVID-19 and the number of active cases has increased to 4,565. Two new fatalities due to the disease – one each in Karnataka and Haryana – were reported in the last 24 hours. Amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country, the Centre has asked states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil.

A total of 312 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country so far, according to the INSACOG's data.

