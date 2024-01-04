Left Menu

22,438 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 -health ministry in Gaza

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-01-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 18:50 IST
A total of 22,438 Palestinians have been killed and 57,614 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement on Thursday.

Some 125 Palestinians were killed and 318 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

