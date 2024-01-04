22,438 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 -health ministry in Gaza
A total of 22,438 Palestinians have been killed and 57,614 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement on Thursday.
Some 125 Palestinians were killed and 318 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
