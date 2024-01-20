Celebrations turn sour: IT executive injured in Hyderabad mishap remains critical

The condition of the president of a US-based software company, who was injured in an accident at the Ramoji Film City here remained critical, as probe was underway to ascertain the negligence in the tragedy, police said on Saturday.

The founder-CEO of Vistex, Sanjay Shah (56) succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital following the mishap during the firm's silver jubilee celebrations on January 18.

Meanwhile, the condition of the company's president, Vishwanath Raj is said to be serious, they said.

A probe is underway to ascertain facts about the negligence that led to the accident.

During the celebrations, Sanjay Shah and Vishwanath Raj entered an iron cage, which was to be lowered from a height, when the iron chain supporting it snapped on one side, and both of them fell.

Both were admitted to a corporate super-specialty hospital at Malakpet in the city for treatment.

According to police, 680 employees of the company were present when the accident occurred at about 7.40 on Thursday. The company had planned to organise the silver jubilee celebrations on January 18 and 19 at the Film City.

Vistex, a multinational software company, has 20 offices across the globe and 2000 plus employees, according to its website.

A case has been registered against the Film City event management authorities based on a complaint lodged by an Executive Director in the company.

Ramoji Film City is situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

