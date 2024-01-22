Left Menu

EC publishes Uttarakhand's final electoral roll with 82.4 lakh voters

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:07 IST
EC publishes Uttarakhand's final electoral roll with 82.4 lakh voters
The final electoral roll of Uttarakhand published by the Election Commission of India on Monday showed a total voter count of 82,43,423 in the state.

Of the total electorate, 42,70,597 are males, 39,72,540 are females and 286 third gender voters, according to the published data.

Sharing the electoral roll figures at press conference here, Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer V Shanmugham said there are a total of 93,357 service voters in Uttarakhand, including 90,763 men and 2,594 women.

The highest number of voters were recorded in the 30-39 age group at 22,44,926, followed by 17,04,523 electors in the 40-49 age group, 16,59,290 in 20-29 age group, 11,86,686 in 50-59 years.

A total of 7,50,563 voters are in the 60-69 age group, 4,14,114 aged 70-79 years, 1,54,259 voters aged above 80 years, and 129,062 in 18-19 age cohort, he said. There are 11,729 polling stations in the state, of which 3,461 are in urban areas, while 8,268 in rural areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

