Gaza death toll rises to 27,238 since Oct 7 -health ministry

At least 27,238 Palestinians have been killed and 66,452 others injured in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the enclave's Hamas-run health ministry said on Saturday.

Israeli forces have killed at least 107 Palestinians and injured 165 over the past 24 hours, it added in a statement.

