Gaza death toll rises to 27,238 since Oct 7 -health ministry
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-02-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 15:30 IST
At least 27,238 Palestinians have been killed and 66,452 others injured in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the enclave's Hamas-run health ministry said on Saturday.
Israeli forces have killed at least 107 Palestinians and injured 165 over the past 24 hours, it added in a statement.
