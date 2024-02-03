Left Menu

Mandaviya inaugurates trauma centre, HELA machine at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Updated: 03-02-2024 19:55 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday inaugurated a new trauma centre, a High Energy Linear Accelerator (HELA) machine and a 'dharmasala' at AIIMS Bhubaneswar here.

Virtually inaugurating the new infrastructures from AIIMS Jodhpur, Mandaviya said the new facilities will elevate the quality of healthcare delivery.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas said the facilities will immensely benefit the people of Odisha and neighbouring states.

The new trauma centre equipped with ICU, modular OTs, wards and other high-end equipment will provide quick and efficient emergency services, ensuring timely assistance for patients in critical need, he said.

The new HELA facility will reduce waiting time for cancer patients requiring radiotherapy, he said.

The three-storey 'dharmasala' (guest house) with 492 beds in 159 rooms has been built under the CSR initiative of the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO).

It has separate men's and women's blocks with dining facility and patients and their attendants can stay there at an affordable cost, officials said.

The trauma centre has 86 general beds and 19 ICU beds. It is equipped with facilities such as follow-up clinics, CT scan machines, three modular OTs, Interventional Cath Lab and other diagnostic services.

It will also enable quality training in trauma care for resident doctors and other medical students of the institute, they said.

HELA machine ensures modern radiation treatment in the most conformal manner, precisely targeting tumours while safeguarding surrounding normal tissues, the officials added.

