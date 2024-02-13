Left Menu

Italy's defence minister hospitalised with suspected pericarditis

He suffered severe chest pains and walked on his own to the emergency room of the San Carlo di Nancy hospital in Rome, the ministry said. He was monitored and underwent a heart coronography, the statement added.

Updated: 13-02-2024 14:04 IST
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto was hospitalised with suspected pericarditis in Rome overnight, his ministry said on Tuesday.

Crosetto, 60, was "in very good shape and could be discharged later in the day, but health checks are still ongoing", a ministry source added. He suffered severe chest pains and walked on his own to the emergency room of the San Carlo di Nancy hospital in Rome, the ministry said.

He was monitored and underwent a heart coronography, the statement added. In a post on X, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wished Crosetto a speedy recovery. "We look forward to seeing you soon," he wrote on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Pericarditis is inflammation of the lining around the heart that causes chest pain, but is not usually serious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

