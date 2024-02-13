US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post
Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 17:06 IST
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States plans to drop its five-day COVID-19 isolation recommendations under new guidance planned by the agency, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID-19
- The Center for Disease Control and Prevention
Advertisement