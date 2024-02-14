Left Menu

NATO's Stoltenberg warns Europe against going alone on defence

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:46 IST
NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg warned Europe on Wednesday against going alone on defence after comments by Donald Trump prompted fresh debate over whether the continent can continue to rely on protection from the United States.

"The European Union cannot defend Europe. Eighty percent of NATO's defence expenditures come from non-EU NATO allies," Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, told Reuters in an interview.

