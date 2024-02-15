Left Menu

"Critical Patients Airlifted to Shimla's IGMC Hospital from Remote Region in Himachal"

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-02-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 17:36 IST
"Critical Patients Airlifted to Shimla's IGMC Hospital from Remote Region in Himachal"
  • Country:
  • India

Two patients, including a 6-year-old girl, who required urgent medical care were on Thursday airlifted from a remote area of Dodra-Kwar in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district to the state capital, officials said.

The patients Shraddha (6) and Pramod Kumar (54) accompanied by their attendants were airlifted at 8.30 am and taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH), a statement issued here said.

Acting upon the directive of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, officials promptly facilitated the patients' transfer to IGMCH, Shimla, where they were admitted for treatment, according to the statement.

Both patients are currently stable, the officials said, adding that Kumar was an asthma patient.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024