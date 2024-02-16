Left Menu

Fatal accident in Rajasthan claims five lives as car collides with moving truck

Five people, including three members of a family, died when their car rammed into a moving truck in Rajasthans Bikaner district in the early hours of Friday, police said.The accident took place at 4 am near Rasisar village on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Bharatmala highway. The post-mortem will be conducted after their family members reach the hospital, Shivran said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-02-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 12:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five people, including three members of a family, died when their car rammed into a moving truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The accident took place at 4 am near Rasisar village on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Bharatmala highway. All the five deceased were residents of Gujarat, said Bikaner Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pyarelal Shivran.

The deceased were identified as Dr Prateek, his wife Hetal and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Community Health Officer Dr Pooja and her husband Karan. According to parking slips and other documents recovered from the car, the five had gone to Kashmir for a vacation a week ago, the ASP said.

He said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary at Nokha Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The family members of the deceased have been informed. The post-mortem will be conducted after their family members reach the hospital, Shivran said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

