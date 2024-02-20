India’s heritage and roots underlying health model carry knowledge to counter illness: Dr Mandaviya

“The preventive and promotive approach of our traditional health care systems has played a significant role in modern age today, proving itself to be instrumental in a crisis such as the recent pandemic.” This was stated by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare as he inaugurated Vivekananda Cancer & Super Speciality Extension Hospital of Vivekanand Medical Foundation and Research Centre in Latur, Maharashtra today in the presence of Shri Mohan Madhukar Rao Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mandaviya stressed that the world has many health models, however India must strengthen its own health model aligned with Indian genetics, and focus on continental patterns of diseases relevant to its geography. He emphasized that “we must reflect on our roots and traditional ways of living inherent in the lifestyle, food that was that norm in those days, and therein we will find solutions to many of the health issues prevalent today.” Reflecting on the increase in cancer and mental health patients over the last five years, the Union Minister further added “traditional system of living and food provide many medicinal insights and can play a pivotal role in mitigation of these alarming changes in health care scenarios.” He emphasized that India’s heritage and roots underlying India’s health model carry the knowledge to counter and treat various illness.”

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mandaviya said, “Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the government strives to foster equality in healthcare services, striving to make them affordable and accessible through multitude of healthcare initiatives ensuring last-mile delivery.

Appreciating the commitment of Indian healthcare professionals towards providing service to humanity, the Union Minister said that this tradition is rooted in our age-old culture which is now recognised by the world. He said, “The COVID crisis has shown the world not only India’s strengths in medical and pharmaceutical sector but also its values of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Reiterating that health is perceived as a service in India, he highlighted that nation aspires to create a people-centric, value-based system of healthcare. He further stated “Our culture taught us to serve people. Health is not a commerce but a service which is inherent in our culture.”

Underscoring India’s contribution and promotion of health services to the world, Dr. Mandaviya stated “3 out of 10 medical research professionals abroad are Indians.” Dr. Mandaviya further added, “India's medical and healthcare services extend beyond our borders, embracing the entire world.” The Union Health Minister added, “Our goal is to work holistically in the health sector with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities and lead the momentum with Jan Andolan initiatives to ensure that healthcare reaches all in the nation.”

(With Inputs from PIB)