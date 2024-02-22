Left Menu

CJI inaugurates Ayush Holistic Wellness Centre at Supreme Court of India

On this occasion, an MoU regarding establishing, operationalizing and providing expert services at the Ayush Holistic Wellness Centre was also signed between the Supreme Court and the All-India Institute of Ayurveda.

The Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud inaugurated ‘Ayush Holistic Wellness Centre’ in the premises of Supreme Court of India today in the august presence of Companion Judges of the Supreme Court of India. Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Ayush Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai were also present on this occassion. 

On this occasion, Justice Chandrachud said, "For me, this is a satisfying moment. I have been working on this ever since I took over as CJI. I am a proponent of Ayurveda and holistic lifestyle. We have over 2000 staff members, and we must look at a holistic pattern of living, not just for the judges and their immediate families but for the staff members too. I am deeply grateful to all the doctors of All India Institute Ayurveda."

 

Secretary  Ministry of Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and Director  Secretary and other senior officers of the Ministry of Ayush; Prof. Tanuja Nesari, Director All India Institute of Ayurveda were also present.   

The Ayush Holistic Wellness Centre in the Supreme Court premises is a state-of-the-art facility providing holistic care addressing physical, mental and emotional well-being, promoting overall health of the  Judges and staff of the Supreme Court of India. The facility has been set up with the active participation of the All India Institute of Ayurveda under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush.

The Ayush wellness centre at Supreme Court is an initiative of Supreme Court of India in collaboration with the All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) under Ministry of Ayush. The AllA has extended its centres at many places like LABSNA, Safadarjung, IIT, etc.in the same way one more holistic and integrated wellness center is being opened for the Judiciary, Judges and other staff of the Supreme Court.

