Heal in India, healed by India is the objective of resurgent movement of Ayush: Sonowal

The Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal launched multiple projects to scale up capacity at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH) at its campus in Mawdiangdiang in the city today. The Ayush Minister inaugurated the Guest House while laid foundation stones for Administrative Building, Pharmacy Building, as well as Boundary wall with Periphery Road complete with external electrification including entry & exit gates.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “With the scaling up of capacity at NEIAH, we have a unique opportunity to learn, collaborate and build on strengths as we strive to establish proof for each formulation of traditional medicine with scientific evidence. It is a moment of great realisation that the institute has already trained nearly one thousand experts in Ayurveda and Homoeopathy put together. This has greatly bolstered the healthcare delivery system in the region, especially in Meghalaya, as we move closer to realise the vision of our dynamic Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji of a Swastha Bharat. This new brigade of physicians, armed with evidence proved formulations of Ayush system of medicine, will help people to avail benefits. They are closer to our age old home remedies prevalent among local societies for thousands of years, but now with a wider array scientifically proven patient care solutions to treat as many diseases. Heal in India, healed by India is the objective of resurgent movement of Ayush.”

Adding further, the Minister said, the government remains committed to build capacity of NEIAH so that it became a cradle of top human resource institution of Ayush in the country. In last one year, the government has made an investment of more than ₹145 crores to scale up capacity at NEIAH. The total project outlay for capacity expansion at NEIAH is ₹217.02 crores.”

The Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also announced that Periperal OPD services will be started at Smit, East Khasi Hills district which will potentially be accessed by 40,000 people living in 20 villages. The minister also informed that NEIAH has started Swarnabindu Prashan Sanskar (Ayurvedic Immunno Modulation in Children) at its Ayurveda Hospital. With this programme, the government is helping patients with Ayurvedic solutions to treat Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) among tribal females between 18 and 45 years in Mawpat and Mylliem Block of East Khasi Hills district of under the AYURSWASTHYA Yojana. NEIAH has been particularly helping patients with interventions like Panchakarma, Ksharasutra, Uttarabasti and Yoga to improve their quality of lives. As more and more students are trained in these techniques, including via specialised Panchakarma Technician programme, we expect the Ayush system of medicine to become more popular, widely available with deep healthcare benefits.

The Union Minister of State for Ayush and Women & Child Development, Dr Munjapara Mahendra also virtually joined on the occasion. The Secretary of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha; the Vice Chancellor of Northeast Hill University (NEHU), Prof PS Shukla; the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, BK Singh; along with the Director, NEIAH, Prof Neeta Maheskar also graced the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)