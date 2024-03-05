Left Menu

Polish PM Tusk says govt approves 2024 mortgage payment holidays bill

Under the revised scheme, credit holidays will be available for two months from May 1 to June 30, and for one month in each the third and fourth quarters. A suspension of loan repayments will be possible for loans below 1.2 million zloty ($301,288.01), and if the mortgage installment exceeds 30% of the household income, the government said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 20:00 IST
Polish PM Tusk says govt approves 2024 mortgage payment holidays bill

(Adds details) WARSAW, March 5 (Reuters) -

The Polish government has approved a draft bill to extend payment holidays for mortgage holders for 2024, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday. The payment holiday scheme, initially intended to help mortgage holders whose payments surged in 2022 and 2023 due to rising interest rates, will now include income criteria to enter the program.

"We decided to extend the program for those that took mortgages and now have troubles repaying them, we also decided to increase help for those that lost their jobs," Tusk told a news briefing. Under the revised scheme, credit holidays will be available for two months from May 1 to June 30, and for one month in each the third and fourth quarters.

A suspension of loan repayments will be possible for loans below 1.2 million zloty ($301,288.01), and if the mortgage installment exceeds 30% of the household income, the government said. ($1 = 3.9829 zlotys)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
3
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024