Rajasthan CM tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-03-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 13:47 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He said in a post on X that due to a health issue he got a health test done, which showed he was Covid-positive. ''I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through the virtual medium,'' Sharma said.
