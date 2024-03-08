Development of other ESI projects in Assam for Insured Workers would be expedited, Rameswar Teli assures

The Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli inaugurated 20 bedded ESIC Hospital and also laid the foundation stone of 100 bedded ESIC Hospital at Tinsukia, Assam on 07.03.2024.

Shri Rameswar Teli during the function assured that the development of other ESI projects in the state of Assam for the Insured Workers and their dependents would be expedited. He said that government is focused towards creating an infrastructure for easy access of medical services for the workers of our country.

The event was also graced by the presence of Shri Sanjoy Kishan, the Minister of Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare and Labour Welfare Department, Government of Assam, Shri Suren Phukan, MLA, Digboi, Assam. Dr. Rajendra Kumar, DG, ESIC and other senior officers of Ministry of Labour & Employment, and ESIC also participated in the event.

ESIS Hospital Tinsukia, Assam was established in 1982 as a 20 bedded hospital under State Government run ESI Scheme in a plot area of 12 bighas. Recently, ESIC took over the operations of this state-run ESI Hospital and planned to further upgrade it to a 100 bedded ESIC Hospital. This hospital, to be built with the project cost of Rs. 136 Crore will cater to the medical needs of more than 3 lakh ESI beneficiaries of its catchment areas including Dibrugarh, Majuli, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Sibasagar and Golaghat. The hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art modern medical facilities.

The Employees’ State Insurance Scheme was first implemented in the state of Assam on 28.09.1958 in five industrial center, i.e. Guwahati, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhubri and Makum. At present, the scheme is fully implemented in 31 districts of the state providing social security to 2.9 lakh Insured Workers and 11 lakh beneficiaries. The administration of the ESI Scheme and disbursement of benefits in Assam state is done through the network of 01 Regional Office, 15 Branch Offices, 02 hospitals and 33 dispensaries.

The ESIC is a pioneer social security organization providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death, etc. It is covering about 3.43 Crores of family units of workers and providing matchless cash benefits and reasonable medical care to its more than 13 crore beneficiaries in 661 districts of the country. Today, its infrastructure has increased many fold with 1574 dispensaries (including mobile dispensaries) and 165 hospitals, 8 medical colleges, 2 dental colleges, 2 nursing colleges, 1 para-medical college 604 branch offices, 104 Dispensary cum Branch Offices (DCBOs) and 64 regional & sub-regional offices.

