Two killed, 26 injured in Russian attack on Ukraine's Sumy, officials say
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 18:29 IST
Russian missile attack on Ukraine's northern city of Sumy on Thursday killed two people and injured 26 more, the regional administration said on Friday.
"The premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional emergency medical care center, and the water utility were damaged," it said on Facebook.
