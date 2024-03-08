Left Menu

Russian missile, drones kill five in Ukraine's north and south

Two people were killed and 26 wounded, of whom six remained in hospitals, it added. On Friday afternoon, a civilian car was hit by a kamikaze drone in Kharkiv region, killing a man and a woman, the regional governor said on the Telegram messenger app.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:08 IST
Russian drones killed three people in Ukraine's south and north on Friday, while a missile strike a day earlier killed two and wounded dozens more, local authorities said.

The missile strike on Thursday damaged a hospital, an emergency medical care centre, and a water utility in the northern city of Sumy, bordering Russia, the regional military administration said on Friday. Two people were killed and 26 wounded, of whom six remained in hospitals, it added.

On Friday afternoon, a civilian car was hit by a kamikaze drone in Kharkiv region, killing a man and a woman, the regional governor said on the Telegram messenger app. Another drone hit a village in the southern Kherson region, its governor added. A woman was killed.

All three regions frequently come under Russian drone and missile attacks. Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians, though many have been killed in frequent air strikes across Ukraine in the course of the two-year-old war.

