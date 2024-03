UK economy grows by 0.2% in January

Britain's economic output grew by an as expected 0.2% in January, after entering a shallow recession in the second half of 2023, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2% month-on-month expansion of gross domestic product for January. Britain's economy has been very sluggish since its initial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, beset by a surge in the cost of energy imports when Russia invaded Ukraine and, more recently, by high Bank of England interest rates.

GDP shrank by 0.3% in the final quarter of 2023 and 0.1% in the quarter before - meeting the technical definition of recession widely used in Europe. Wednesday's data showed that GDP in January was 0.3% lower than a year earlier, in line with economists' forecasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)