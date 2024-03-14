Left Menu

Tata Steel Foundation signs MoU for elimination of clubfoot in East Singhbhum

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 14-03-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 19:39 IST
Tata Steel Foundation signs MoU for elimination of clubfoot in East Singhbhum
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's East Singhbhum health authorities on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement a project seeking to eliminate clubfoot in the district.

Clubfoot describes a range of foot abnormalities usually present at birth in which a baby's foot is twisted out of shape or position.

The health authorities inked the pact with Tata Steel Foundation and Anushkaa Foundation for the project, a TSF statement said.

This initiative is aimed at identifying, enrolling, and treating children (under two years of age) born with clubfoot by providing healthcare services in the district, it said.

The objectives of this partnership include operationalising weekly clubfoot clinics at Sadar Hospital, Jamshedpur, training healthcare providers, conducting outreach activities to identify and refer patients, counselling parents and guardians through in-clinic and home visit sessions and ensuring availability of foot abduction braces for patients during the maintenance phase of treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024