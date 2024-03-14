Tata Steel Foundation signs MoU for elimination of clubfoot in East Singhbhum

Jharkhand's East Singhbhum health authorities on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement a project seeking to eliminate clubfoot in the district.

Clubfoot describes a range of foot abnormalities usually present at birth in which a baby's foot is twisted out of shape or position.

The health authorities inked the pact with Tata Steel Foundation and Anushkaa Foundation for the project, a TSF statement said.

This initiative is aimed at identifying, enrolling, and treating children (under two years of age) born with clubfoot by providing healthcare services in the district, it said.

The objectives of this partnership include operationalising weekly clubfoot clinics at Sadar Hospital, Jamshedpur, training healthcare providers, conducting outreach activities to identify and refer patients, counselling parents and guardians through in-clinic and home visit sessions and ensuring availability of foot abduction braces for patients during the maintenance phase of treatment.

