Dozens of Palestinians killed and injured in Israeli forces targeting people awaiting aid in Gaza, health ministry says
Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured in Israeli forces targeting a group of people waiting for humanitarian aid at Gaza's Kuwaiti roundabout, the enclave's health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
At least 11 bodies and 100 wounded people arrived at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, the statement added.
