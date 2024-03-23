Five Palestinian patients die at Gaza's besieged Al Shifa hospital, health ministry says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-03-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 17:51 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Five of the wounded Palestinians at the Gaza Strip's Al Shifa hospital, which is being besieged by Israeli forces, have died, the enclave's health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The medical facility is under siege for the sixth day in a row with no water, food nor health services, the ministry added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Al Shifa
- Israeli
- health ministry
- Palestinians
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli troops raid Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in raid at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, army says
Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in raid at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, army says
World News Roundup: Mahsa Amini's death in Iran custody was 'unlawful', says UN mission; Israeli troops raid Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital and more
WHO chief voices concern over Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital