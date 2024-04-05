Foreigner dies in bodysurfing accident at Kerala's Varkala
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-04-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A 55-year-old foreigner lost his life in an accident while bodysurfing at the famous Varkala beach in the district.
Roy, who was from the United Kingdom, was struck by a large wave while on the shore after bodysurfing, police said. Bodysurfing is the sport of riding a wave without the assistance of any buoyant device such as a surfboard.
''The wave hit him from behind, causing him to hit his head on the ground. He was promptly taken to a local hospital, but could not be saved,'' the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Varkala
Advertisement