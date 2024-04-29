Left Menu

Kerala Registers 71.27% Voter Turnout in Lok Sabha Elections: EC

Kerala's voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections was 71.27%, with 19.8 million votes cast. Vadakara had the highest turnout (78.41%), while Pathanamthitta had the lowest (63.37%). Absentee and service voter categories recorded over 220,000 votes. Service votes will continue to be accepted until the counting of ballots begins.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:10 IST
Kerala Registers 71.27% Voter Turnout in Lok Sabha Elections: EC
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has registered 71.27 per cent voter turnout in the April 26 Lok Sabha polls, according to the updated figures released by the Election Commission on Monday.

As many as 71.27 per cent of votes were cast on polling day in the state, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said.

Out of the total 27,749,158 voters in the state, 19,777,478 voted through the electronic voting machines on April 26. Among these, 9,475,090 were male voters, 10, 302, 238 were female voters, and 150 were transgender voters, he said in a statement.

The highest polling was registered in Vadakara constituency with 78.41 per cent, where 1,114,950 voters cast their votes.

The lowest was in the Pathanamthitta constituency with 63.37 per cent, where only 906,051 of 1,429,700 voters cast their votes, Kaul said.

The updated polling percentage in other constituencies are: Thiruvananthapuram (66.47), Attingal (69.48), Kollam (68.15), Mavelikkara (65.95), Alappuzha (75.05), Kottayam (65.61), Idukki (66.55), Eranakulam (68.29), Chalakudy (71.94), Thrissur (72.90), Palakkad (73.57), Alathur (73.42), Ponnani (69.34), Malappuram (72.95), Kozhikode (75.52), Wayanad (73.57), Vadakara (78.41), Kannur (77.21) and Kasaragod (76.04).

In the absentee voter category, 1,80,865 votes were recorded, and in the category for officials on election duty, 41,904 postal votes were polled.

Absentee voters include those belonging to the age group of over 85 years, voters with disabilities, those affected by COVID-19, and essential service workers.

As many as 57,849 military personnel have applied in the service voters category, and 8,277 votes have been sent as of April 27.

Service votes will continue to be accepted until the counting begins, the Chief Electoral Officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024