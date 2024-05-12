Left Menu

Goa: AI-driven Lung Cancer Screening Tools to Reach District Hospitals and PHCs

Goa's Health Minister announces AI-powered lung cancer screening tools for all district hospitals and health centers, further enhancing the state's cancer care capabilities.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-05-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 09:48 IST
Goa: AI-driven Lung Cancer Screening Tools to Reach District Hospitals and PHCs
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said patients will soon have access to Artificial Intelligence-powered lung cancer screening tools across all the district hospitals and primary health centres (PHCs) in the state.

The state has two district hospitals - one each at Mapusa in North Goa and Margao in South Goa.

In a post on his X handle on Saturday, Rane said, ''Embracing innovation, AI-powered lung cancer screening tools will soon be accessible across all District Hospitals and PHCs, underscoring Goa's commitment to holistic cancer care.'' Goa has emerged as a leader in cancer care with a comprehensive approach aimed at early detection, accessible treatment and advanced methodologies, he said.

Spearheading the initiative, the state-run PHCs offer free breast cancer screening, ensuring timely intervention, the minister said.

Additionally, the Goa Medical College provides the Pertuzumab-Trastuzumab combo therapy free of cost for the patients of HER2+ breast cancer (that tests positive for a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2), he said.

Rane also said that a ''groundbreaking multi-super-specialty cancer hospital, in collaboration with the Tata Memorial, is on the horizon, promising top-tier care.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India
4
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024