Goa: AI-driven Lung Cancer Screening Tools to Reach District Hospitals and PHCs

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said patients will soon have access to Artificial Intelligence-powered lung cancer screening tools across all the district hospitals and primary health centres (PHCs) in the state.

The state has two district hospitals - one each at Mapusa in North Goa and Margao in South Goa.

In a post on his X handle on Saturday, Rane said, ''Embracing innovation, AI-powered lung cancer screening tools will soon be accessible across all District Hospitals and PHCs, underscoring Goa's commitment to holistic cancer care.'' Goa has emerged as a leader in cancer care with a comprehensive approach aimed at early detection, accessible treatment and advanced methodologies, he said.

Spearheading the initiative, the state-run PHCs offer free breast cancer screening, ensuring timely intervention, the minister said.

Additionally, the Goa Medical College provides the Pertuzumab-Trastuzumab combo therapy free of cost for the patients of HER2+ breast cancer (that tests positive for a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2), he said.

Rane also said that a ''groundbreaking multi-super-specialty cancer hospital, in collaboration with the Tata Memorial, is on the horizon, promising top-tier care.''

